Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire to Join Brewster Academy After Sierra Canyon Graduation

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Zaire Wade, the son of Dwyane Wade, announced Tuesday that he will take a postgraduate year at Brewster Academy rather than play college basketball in 2020-21.

"Told em it's another route, ima take the other way," Wade posted on Instagram.

Wade was ranked as the No. 197 overall prospect in the 2020 class by 247Sports. He had offers from Rhode Island, Toledo and DePaul.

Brewster Academy is a private boarding school in New Hampshire that has produced several NBA players, including Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

Wade played high school basketball at Sierra Canyon in California, along with Bronny James, Ziaire Williams and BJ Boston, but found himself falling out of a loaded rotation as the season went along. Dwyane Wade publicly criticized Sierra Canyon's coach during an appearance on Inside the NBA in March.

"I will not be there," Wade said when asked if he'd be at the state championship game. "My son ain't playing, and I don't want to do nothing to the coach. So, I won't be there. … But I'll be rooting for the kids."

Zaire Wade will likely attempt to use the postgraduate year to boost his reputation among collegiate scouts and get a scholarship offer to a higher tier school. It seems highly likely that some sort of playing time promise was a requirement to gain his commitment.

Brewster Academy does not have a player ranked in 247Sports' top 150 for the 2021 class. The school had five top 150 players in the 2020 class, highlighted by Kentucky signee Terrence Clarke.