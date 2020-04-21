Jeffrey Lurie, Eagles Donate $1M to Philadelphia's COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 21, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 05: Owner Jeffrey Lurie of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on January 5, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles and team chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie have pledged $1 million for COVID-19 relief for Philly's essential healthcare workers and their families as well as local businesses, the Eagles announced Tuesday:

Lurie provided an accompanying statement:

"From the moment that COVID-19 began to threaten our way of life, we have been actively involved in deep and thoughtful conversations around ways to best serve and support the well-being of those on the front lines and their families. As part of these careful discussions, and in collaboration with some of the best minds and thought leaders in our city, we have developed a comprehensive plan aimed at providing critical support to essential healthcare workers.

"It cannot be overstated how appreciative we are for everything these workers have done—and are doing—to care for those directly impacted by this global pandemic. Their bravery and courage are admirable. And their efforts, and those of their families, have made us all safer during these incredibly difficult times."

Many members of the Eagles organization have been active in COVID-19 relief:

Lurie previously accepted Fanatics' viral All-In Challenge last week:

Lurie also established the COVID-19 Immunology Defense Fund with a $1 million donation to Penn Medicine on April 3.

