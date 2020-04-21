WWE Raw Ratings Drop to 1.84M Viewers After Major Dip Last Week

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

After last week's episode of WWE Raw drew the lowest non-holiday viewership in the history of the show, Monday's edition of Raw garnered 1.84 million viewers.

According to Mitch Metcalf of ShowBuzz Daily, Raw saw its viewership decrease on the heels of last week's show averaging 1.913 million viewers during the three-hour broadcast on USA Network.

Monday's Raw once again emanated from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance because of the coronavirus. It also focused heavily on WWE champion Drew McIntyre for the third week in a row.

McIntyre opened with show with a promo and challenged Seth Rollins to a match at Money in the Bank, which Rollins later expected. The Scottish Superstar also continued his feud with Zelina Vega's stable, beating Angel Garza in the main event.

Also, Raw featured three qualifying matches for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio beat Murphy and Apollo Crews got past MVP.

This year's men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will be the most unique ones ever, as it was announced on Raw that they will start on the ground floor of WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, with the Superstars having to fight their way to the roof in order to grab the contracts.

Other matches on Raw saw Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair win squashes, Nia Jax beat Kairi Sane, Liv Morgan beat Ruby Riott, and the team of Cedric Alexander and Ricochet defeat Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink.

With nearly everything on the Raw side locked in for the May 10 Money in the Bank pay-per-view, WWE will likely spend the next couple of episodes of Raw building toward the event with a special emphasis on the MITB ladder matches and the WWE title bout between McIntyre and Rollins.

Since Rollins appeared via satellite Monday rather than in person, it is possible that McIntyre and Rollins will have some face-to-face confrontations in the coming weeks in order to add some heat to their rivalry prior to their match.

