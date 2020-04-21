Brett Favre Says Joe Burrow Had Best QB Season in College Football History

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre thinks Joe Burrow's 2019 performance for the LSU Tigers was the best by a quarterback in college football history.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Favre complimented the entire LSU roster as the "best college team I've ever seen" and said of Burrow that it was the "best play by a college quarterback in history."

There's certainly a strong argument to be made Burrow had the best individual season by a quarterback in college football history. He set FBS records with 65 total touchdowns, 60 passing touchdowns and a 202 passer rating.

Burrow's 76.3 completion percentage is the second-highest mark in FBS history (Colt McCoy, 76.7 in 2008), and his 5,671 passing yards are tied with Case Keenum for third-most.

In addition to his stat line, Burrow won every major individual award, including the 2019 Heisman Trophy. The next step for the Iowa native will come in the NFL starting Thursday when he is presumed to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Cincinnati Bengals.