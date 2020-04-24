Ranking WWE and AEW Stars Who Cut the Best Promos Today

Ranking WWE and AEW Stars Who Cut the Best Promos TodayApril 24, 2020
The WWE Universe loves the in-ring action of a great technical match, but Superstars cutting a memorable promo can make an even bigger impact on your mind.
While someone like Paul Heyman can have fans eating out of the palm of his hand, only in-ring performers were considered for this list. And having the ability to cut a promo before, during or after squaring off with an opponent is truly a special ability.
From MJF, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling to Becky Lynch, Adam Cole and Bray Wyatt in WWE, the current wrestling landscape is awash with talented performers who shine bright when cutting promos.
Here are the top 10 Superstars on the mic in WWE and AEW right now.
10. Matt Hardy
After being cast aside in WWE, Matt Hardy debuted in AEW and instantly reminded fans why he is considered one of the best on the microphone. No matter which form he possesses, his Broken wisdom is always must-see TV.
With the creative freedom to expand his character and build storylines that actually make sense, Hardy is in a position to show fans there is plenty left in the tank.
Add in the fact that he will be working against Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle, and Damascus will continue to prove his dominance on promos.
9. Kevin Owens
Despite WWE providing the top Superstar with lackluster booking at every turn, there is hardly ever a time when Kevin Owens' talking segments disappoint.
The longtime veteran has always been known as a master manipulator, and he uses his words to twist his opponents and entice the fans.
Owens also has the unique ability to work well as a dastardly heel and a beloved face, which isn't easy in today's landscape. No matter who he squares off against, The Prizefighter proves time and again he's one of the best in the world on the mic.
8. Adam Cole
Adam Cole has been one of the best talkers in wrestling for years, but as he has grown into his role as the top star on NXT, he has shown there is no one better on the black-and-yellow brand.
While he has yet to take on the role of a beloved babyface during his run in WWE, his work as a weaselly heel is some of the best in NXT history.
With several elite opponents who can bring out his best, Cole's career peak is yet to come, and he's already a top-10 talent.
7. Dr. Britt Baker
Adam Cole is arguably the best talker in NXT, but he's not even the No. 1 promo in his own home.
That honor goes to his real-life partner, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker, who has grown to become the face of the fledgling company's women's division in recent months.
Baker was floundering initially as a fan-favorite who wasn't clicking with AEW fans, but a new attitude and several well-planned verbal attacks on Tony Schiavone have forced even the most hardcore skeptics to admit how great she has been in 2020.
6. Cody
It's amazing to think the man WWE pigeonholed as Stardust is now one of the most interesting characters in all of wrestling and clearly one of the best promos in the world.
AEW is reaping the rewards of Cody's hard work on the mic, and the results have been a steady stream of stellar promos.
With the lineage as a Rhodes and a chip on his shoulder after being misused for so long, he has taken the opportunity to shine with AEW and built himself an empire.
For all the doubters, the youngest Rhodes brother has shown his ability to control fans with just the sound of his voice.
5. MJF
While Maxwell Jacob Friedman hasn't been featured as prominently with AEW in recent weeks, he is still one of the best talkers in the sport and the highlight of every episode of Dynamite when he appears.
As the best pure heel in wrestling, nobody is safe from his burning words.
AEW has yet to capitalize on his momentum—he has talked about needing surgery on Twitter—but that doesn't negate his ability to outshine legends such as Chris Jericho and DDP on the mic.
4. Becky Lynch
There are times when the promos Becky Lynch has been given are lackluster at best, but she always makes them interesting.
When the Raw women's champion hits her stride, though, there are few in the business with as much passion and confidence.
It's hard to be a believable face in wrestling today, but The Man has shown she is more along the lines of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin than John Cena when cutting promos, which has translated to a genuinely positive response from the WWE Universe.
3. Jon Moxley
Fans have come to know the new AEW world champion as a hardcore madman willing to do whatever it takes in and out of the ring to win, but it has been his freedom on the mic that has caused fans to flock to Jon Moxley as the face of the new wrestling revolution.
In WWE, Dean Ambrose became a joke character who was neutered into a PG goofball. Since making the jump to AEW, Moxley has been a promo machine who has outshined almost everyone in the business.
AEW is in good hands with Moxley and his mic skills on top.
2. Bray Wyatt
The Fiend may do the majority of the wrestling, but Bray Wyatt has shown the doubters he is still one of the best talkers in WWE.
With mind games that would be fitting of a cinematic release, he makes every promo feel like the main event segment.
Whether it’s outshining John Cena at WrestleMania 36, carrying Braun Strowman in segments on SmackDown or helping numerous stars find their true characters, Wyatt has been the highlight of WWE programming and the best talker on Raw and SmackDown for over a year.
1. Chris Jericho
While AEW's biggest signing at the time was stealing Moxley from WWE, the cornerstone of the brand moving forward must be Chris Jericho.
Whether it’s on the mic, in the ring or providing color commentary, Le Champion is the best talker in wrestling.
With The Inner Circle feuding several of the top names in the company, Jericho is able to talk about and put over many of the future stars of the Dynamite brand.
As a beloved veteran, the 49-year-old has shown the ability to remain a main event player while ensuring the next generation of wrestlers looks stronger than the last.
