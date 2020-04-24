Ranking WWE and AEW Stars Who Cut the Best Promos Today

0 of 10

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The WWE Universe loves the in-ring action of a great technical match, but Superstars cutting a memorable promo can make an even bigger impact on your mind.

While someone like Paul Heyman can have fans eating out of the palm of his hand, only in-ring performers were considered for this list. And having the ability to cut a promo before, during or after squaring off with an opponent is truly a special ability.

From MJF, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling to Becky Lynch, Adam Cole and Bray Wyatt in WWE, the current wrestling landscape is awash with talented performers who shine bright when cutting promos.

Here are the top 10 Superstars on the mic in WWE and AEW right now.