Our Favorite Kevin Durant Nike Signature Sneakers on StockX

Our Favorite Kevin Durant Nike Signature Sneakers on StockXApril 24, 2020
Kevin Durant's stay at the top of the kicks game isn't ending based on the upcoming release of his KD 13 "Chill" from Nike.
The fresh look there, inspired by Durant's favorite music that he uses to prep before a game, sits atop a tried-and-true design that just has that KD flavor enthusiasts have come to expect from his shoes.
Nike.com explained: "Ranging from soul classics to southern trap bangers, the rhythmic sounds enhance his pre-game preparation from a physical and mental standpoint. Creating a laid-back vibe that gets him locked in for the task ahead."
With the release unfolding April 24, let's take a moment to pay homage to the best KD offerings that paved the way.
KD 3 Christmas
Release Date: December 21, 2010
Average Resale Price: $234
Leave it to Durant to get wild with a Christmas special.
And these are indeed special. KD bucked conventional color schemes for the holiday and went with a notable yellow with a dash of Photo Blue and Team Orange.
The result is a monochromatic look applicable to any season and pretty much anywhere, making for one of the most versatile holiday releases of the last decade.
KD 4 Nerf
Release Date: December 17, 2011
Average Resale Price: $956
This one doesn't need much of an explanation right?
KD went full "Nerf" mode here with the stylistic musings to match the popular brand. This was a limited release which helped it garner even more hype, never mind the fact it appealed to sneakerheads of all ages.
Bathed in crimson, black and all the other neon-ish goodness that makes up Nerf products, this remains one of the most sought-after KD items almost a decade later.
KD 4 Weatherman
Release Date: December 10, 2011
Average Resale Price: $556
With a fun backstory about KD's desire to be a weatherman as a child baked in, it's hard to ignore the all-around package that is the 2011 Zoom KD 4 "Weatherman" colorway.
Popping with a Stadium Green-Volt tandem along with some more traditional colors, this one also features a radar-inspired look on the heel as well as some weather symbols scattered throughout.
Even without the background context, this one is a looker that stands the test of time.
KD 4 All-Star Galaxy
Release Date: February 24, 2012
Average Resale Price: $397
The KD4 saw some downright incredible iterations over the course of its lifespan, perhaps championed by the "All-Star Galaxy" from 2012.
This one took the familiar design and threw some Total Orange into the fray to make things pop. And by pop, we obviously mean going for the look and feel of the suits worn by NASA astronauts.
Sticking with the theme, there are NASA patches weaved into the design, making for one of the best-looking offerings during the 2012 All-Star Game.
KD 5 What the
Release Date: June 14, 2013
Average Resale Price: $451
"What The" was always the best way to describe kicks in the series.
Which isn't a bad thing. The KD 5 offering with the moniker did the same as others by splashing a ton of prior KD designs all over one shoe.
The result is a mashup of a ton of colors and styles into one eye-catching design that clearly has some staying power given the market for it and continued presence on best-of lists.
KD 6 Aunt Pearl
Release Date: March 1, 2014
Average Resale Price: $252
The annual KD push for breast cancer awareness in 2014 resulted in one of the most memorable offerings in his entire lineup.
With a floral pattern draped prominently across the design, the KD 6 "Aunt Pearl" took some liberal usage of the Photo Blue alongside varying layers of pink to create a nice complementary offering fitting the theme.
Besides the strong blue accents, the arctic outsole throws a modern look atop everything, making it easy to understand why this one has had so much staying power.
KD 6 Supreme D.C.
Release Date: June 29, 2013
Average Resale Price: $261
Few shoe lines do background stories as well as the KD.
This one is just another example of the idea. Paying homage to his hometown of Seat Pleasant, Maryland, the Supreme D.C. from 2013 boasts an enlarged map of Maryland printed on the design.
Otherwise, expected KD-fare here. Gamma Blue and Flash Lime play nicely with more traditional colors and some modernized cushioning make sure the performance is just right, too.
KD 8 Christmas
Release Date: December 26, 2015
Average Resale Price: $134
Another Christmas shoe from KD, more innovation that strays from the usual.
And "innovation" wasn't used lightly here. The design is split in two, with the front-facing lateral side splashed with a traditional white while the interior media side is a blend of reds, blacks and blues.
Topping it off is the eye-catching orange Swoosh and the fun print lining the entire offering.
KD 10 What the
Release Date: April 4, 2018
Average Resale Price: $504
Another "What The" offering, the KD10, fit the namesake quite well too.
Taking in designs from colorways such as the "Aunt Pearl," to name just one of many, the KD 10 itself actually holds up quite well given the circumstances.
Fittingly, the mashup just works and forms a must-see design that is bound to turn heads based on what angle someone views the sneakers from—on the court or out in the wild
KD 13 Chill
Release Date: April 24, 2020
Average Resale Price: $209
With the inspirations for this epic modern design already understood, all we can say is the effect is just...chilling.
The fun mash of colors here creates the mellow look. Throwing Washed Coral, Laser Crimson and Pale Ivory together is a tandem maybe only Durant himself could pull off this well.
It all just works. Add in a gigantic Swoosh that is reversed on one side and a grippy underside, and this is the ideal blend of must-see looks with surefire performance that will likely slot this one among the very best of KD's offerings over the years.
