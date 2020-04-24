Our Favorite Kevin Durant Nike Signature Sneakers on StockX

0 of 10

StockX

Kevin Durant's stay at the top of the kicks game isn't ending based on the upcoming release of his KD 13 "Chill" from Nike.

The fresh look there, inspired by Durant's favorite music that he uses to prep before a game, sits atop a tried-and-true design that just has that KD flavor enthusiasts have come to expect from his shoes.

Nike.com explained: "Ranging from soul classics to southern trap bangers, the rhythmic sounds enhance his pre-game preparation from a physical and mental standpoint. Creating a laid-back vibe that gets him locked in for the task ahead."

With the release unfolding April 24, let's take a moment to pay homage to the best KD offerings that paved the way.