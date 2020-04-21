Warriors Rumors: Kevin Durant Bashed Marreese Speights for 'Mo Buckets' Nickname

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Former Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant reportedly complained about the love Marreese Speights received from Dubs fans and wondered aloud about the reserve's "Mo Buckets" nickname.

Last Wednesday, Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area provided an excerpt from the new book The Victory Machine by Ethan Sherwood Strauss:

"You did not have to be a star or rising star to draw KD's envious ire. When former Warriors bench scorer Marreese Speights returned to Oracle Arena, he got a hearty ovation from the crowd. 'Mo Buckets' had been a fan favorite, in part due to his tremendous shooting streaks and also due to the broad smile he beamed when riding a wave. He wasn't a flawless player but his enthusiasm was infectious and the fans were nostalgic for it.

"KD, who once complained to a Warriors fan account over Twitter Direct Message that Speights was among the players more accepted by Warriors fans than he, was not pleased.

"After the blowout win that followed, as he waited to take the podium stage, Durant was fixated on a TV that hung from the wall. Speights was with the local TV guys, yukking it up. 'Mo Buckets,' Durant loudly groused, shaking his head. 'How can you call yourself 'Mo Buckets' when you never averaged twenty points a game?'"

