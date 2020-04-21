Warriors Rumors: Kevin Durant Bashed Marreese Speights for 'Mo Buckets' Nickname

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 28: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Marreese Speights #5 of the LA Clippers during the game on January 28, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Former Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant reportedly complained about the love Marreese Speights received from Dubs fans and wondered aloud about the reserve's "Mo Buckets" nickname.

Last Wednesday, Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area provided an excerpt from the new book The Victory Machine by Ethan Sherwood Strauss:

"You did not have to be a star or rising star to draw KD's envious ire. When former Warriors bench scorer Marreese Speights returned to Oracle Arena, he got a hearty ovation from the crowd. 'Mo Buckets' had been a fan favorite, in part due to his tremendous shooting streaks and also due to the broad smile he beamed when riding a wave. He wasn't a flawless player but his enthusiasm was infectious and the fans were nostalgic for it.

"KD, who once complained to a Warriors fan account over Twitter Direct Message that Speights was among the players more accepted by Warriors fans than he, was not pleased.

"After the blowout win that followed, as he waited to take the podium stage, Durant was fixated on a TV that hung from the wall. Speights was with the local TV guys, yukking it up. 'Mo Buckets,' Durant loudly groused, shaking his head. 'How can you call yourself 'Mo Buckets' when you never averaged twenty points a game?'"

                                    

Video Play Button

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

