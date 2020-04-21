Carmelo Anthony Rumors: 'High-Ranking' Knicks Execs Wanted to Sign Melo in 2019

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

"High-ranking members" of the New York Knicks' front office were reportedly interested in signing Carmelo Anthony in free agency last year, but the plans faded after the organization was unable to land two superstars with its max contract slots.

Ian Begley of SNY reported the update Monday and noted it's possible the Knicks revisit Melo as an option now that Leon Rose, the 10-time All-Star forward's former agent, is the team's president.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

