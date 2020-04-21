Rudy Gobert Trade Rumors: 'Rumblings' Jazz 'Were Growing Weary Of' DPOY

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) runs up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

David Aldridge of The Athletic has added to the speculation that the Utah Jazz could trade All-Star center Rudy Gobert

When asked about the possibility of Utah trading Gobert due to the perceived strained relationship between Gobert and All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, Aldridge wrote the following:

"There have been rumblings well before either of them contracted [the] coronavirus that the Jazz were growing weary of Gobert. Not that they were actively shopping him or trying to get rid of him, but that he might be more available than you'd think a Defensive Player of the Year and guy who is such an anchor would be. It will not surprise me if Utah moves on after this season."

Gobert was the first player in the NBA to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, and Mitchell later tested positive for COVID-19. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that teammates said Gobert was "careless" in touching them and their belongings in the locker room before he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Tony Jones of The Athletic later reported that the relationship between Gobert and Mitchell "doesn't appear salvageable."

        

Video Play Button

