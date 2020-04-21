MLB, Ticket Resellers Sued by 2 Fans over Denied Refunds Amid COVID-19 Hiatus

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

LAKELAND, FL - MARCH 01: A detailed view of a pair of official Rawlings Major League Baseball baseballs with the imprinted signature of Robert D. Manfred Jr., the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, sitting in the dugout prior to the Spring Training game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 1, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida. The Tigers defeated the Yankees 10-4. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Two fans have filed a lawsuit against Major League Baseball, each individual club and ticket resellers for not refunding tickets they bought for games that haven't happened because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN's Jesse RogersMatthew Ajzenman said he bought a partial season plan that included 20 New York Mets games, while Susan Terry-Bazer said she bought six tickets for a May 9 game at Yankee Stadium between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Ajzenman said he made a $317 payment on the overall cost of $1,730 to the Mets, while Terry-Bazer said she paid $926 to Ticketmaster.

MLB, its teams and ticket resellers have treated games as postponements rather than cancellations thus far since it remains uncertain if or when the 2020 season will commence and how the schedule will look if it does.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

