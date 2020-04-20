Reggie Bush: Tua Tagovailoa Is 'Just as Good or Better' Than Burrow When Healthy

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The SEC hasn't had a quarterback picked in the first round of the NFL draft since Johnny Manziel in 2014, and the league has never had more than one quarterback taken in the first round. It appears that's about to change, as Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and possibly Jake Fromm could make the next draft the best ever for SEC quarterbacks. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Joe Burrow is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who is coming off a College Football Playoff national title with the LSU Tigers, but former USC star and NFL player Reggie Bush believes he may not even be the best quarterback in the 2020 draft.  

"I think a healthy Tua [Tagovailoa] is just as good or better than a healthy Joe Burrow," Bush said in a conversation with his Fox Sports colleagues:

While Burrow is widely seen as the consensus No. 1 pick, it is not outlandish to suggest Tagovailoa could be the better player. He also won a national title during his collegiate career with Alabama and likely would have challenged the LSU signal-caller for the Heisman Trophy if he didn't suffer a season-ending hip injury in 2019.

Health concerns are the major question mark when it comes to his NFL readiness as he proved he can make almost every throw during his time with the Crimson Tide.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Tagovailoa to go No. 5 overall to the Miami Dolphins in his most recent mock draft and ranked him as the sixth-best overall player in the draft, slightly behind Burrow at No. 2.

If he stays healthy, Tagovailoa could have the chance to battle Burrow for years to come at the NFL level.

