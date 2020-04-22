Ranking the 10 Most Feared Shot-Blockers in NBA History

0 of 10

A timely block can be as demoralizing as anything in the NBA.

A player may think he has a wide-open lane to the rim, only to have his shot erased at the last second. Plenty have looked to dunk on a big man, only to be stuffed at the last moment. Plenty of floaters have been tossed into the crowd. LeBron James' chase-down block of Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals is one of the lasting images from that series.

Here, we're paying homage to those players who did all of the above more than anyone else. From the 1973-74 season (when blocks were first tracked), through the early to mid-2000s, these rim protectors were the game's best.

To find them, we considered a handful of numbers. First, we sorted every player in league history by the average of their ranks in career block percentage, blocks per game, blocks per 100 possessions and total blocks. Then, the top 40 from that exercise had their peak seasons in each of those categories added to the equation, as well as a fan vote.

The resulting top 10 is missing names like Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain. It's also devoid of any active players.

The first omissions are easy to explain.

"There's always that asterisk that they didn't keep the stat till '73," former Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton told Bleacher Report. "So, you miss a lot of Wilt and Bill Russell's careers."

To make an objective list of shot-blockers, you have to rule out players who did the bulk of their damage before the stat was tracked.

As for the modern 5s, the game is a lot different now. Shot-blocking isn't nearly as big of a factor as it once was. Offenses are far more spread out, and plenty of centers now play on the perimeter. It's difficult to keep a dedicated shot-blocker under the rim at all times when he's facing a big man who can light it up from deep.

That led to the temptation to include things like relative block percentage (the player's block percentage compared to the league average of the time), but the headline here is "Most Feared Shot-Blockers," and the evolution of the game has alleviated some of that fear leaguewide.

Sure, players like Rudy Gobert, Hassan Whiteside and others still leave their imprint on games, but their ability to block shots doesn't strike terror into opponents the way these legends did with that skill. Being able to better game-plan around rim protectors has changed that dynamic.

With that out of the way, let's jump into the top 10.