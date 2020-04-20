Carlos Correa Thinks Isolating MLB Players from Families 'Will Never Happen'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa believes the possibility of isolating players from their families in Arizona as a way to play the 2020 season during the coronavirus pandemic is a "deal-breaker" for many.

"In terms of Arizona, what's a deal-breaker for players is that they say you have to be in isolation, without your family," he said, per Marly Rivera of ESPN. "That's something that I think will never happen. No player wants to be without his family. There are many players that have pregnant wives, that have small children. Family is the most important thing to many of us, if not all of us."

Correa opened up about a number of topics, saying he still thinks there will be a season and the Astros "wanted to play baseball and show what kind of team we are" to put the sign-stealing scandal behind them.

He also said he has kept in touch with his teammates through texting and FaceTime, has established a routine with social distancing measures in place and is "definitely" willing to play without fans at first when baseball returns even though they "would be something that [players] would really miss a lot."

As for potentially playing seven-inning doubleheaders or even having ties if the season returns, he said, "If we weren't in the situation we are now, I would tell you that's crazy. If it were a normal situation, I would tell you that makes no sense. But 2020 is not a normal year. And we will have to make adjustments to be able to play."

Correa also said he worked with a medical equipment company to donate approximately $500,000 in masks for hospitals in the Houston area while also sending meals to first responders. What's more, he is working with other players and Astros owner Jim Crane to provide more than $1 million worth of masks and supplies to Puerto Rico.

While Correa does believe the league and players association will eventually reach an agreement on how to play the season at some point, he is not the only one to raise concerns about being apart from families.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said the idea of isolating players in hotel rooms and the field is "pretty crazy" and pointed out his wife is pregnant when talking to NBC Sports:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, previously told Snapchat's Peter Hamby such a system may be the best way to bring back baseball in the coming months.

"Nobody comes to the stadium," Fauci said. "Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. Have them tested every week, and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out."

For now, the league and players association are working through contingency plans as the situation develops, but it doesn't sound like players will be pleased with separating from their families if that's what it takes to play.