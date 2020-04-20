Javon Kinlaw Talks NFL Draft, Sacking Tom Brady, More in B/R AMA

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

South Carolina star Javon Kinlaw is widely considered one of the best defensive linemen in the 2020 NFL draft class.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Kinlaw as the 10th-best player and the No. 2 interior lineman behind Derrick Brown in his most recent big board.

With the draft only days away, Kinlaw sat down Monday to conduct an AMA session on the B/R app. He discussed his preparations for the event and what he's looking to achieve at the next level—Tom Brady should be on the lookout.

Kinlaw also provided an answer to one of the most difficult questions in fast food.

Here are his responses from the session:

@StephMessi: One QB to sack in the NFL, who is it?

Tom Brady.

@Coco9: What team do you want to be drafted by the most?

If I had to say...I'd say the 49ers.

@BaySean: Tons of mock drafts have you going to the 49ers. Would it be like playing alongside Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford?

They just a wonderful group of guys, a talented group that works together. They work together for the same goal, not individual achievements, and that's to get the win at the end of the day. That's what I want to be a part of, someone who looks at it as a whole.

@JailBird: What can you bring to an NFL team?

Just a relentless type of guy. Consistency. Leadership. A different type of focus.

@thebot1003: What number are you planning to wear in the NFL?

Man, that's a tough question. Gonna pass on that one cause I really don't know.

@Rhettro: What are your thoughts on the draft being held virtually?

It's pretty cool, honestly, get to hang back with some of the fam. Good vibes all around.

@JohnnDavid06: What is the hardest part about preparing for the draft?

Just being patient on that moment.

@Msiilver13: Where will you be during the NFL draft?

Down in the Charleston area.

@elizabethfagan: Are you wearing a suit on draft night?

Yessir. I'm always ready to go.

@JCTheLit: What was your favorite part about South Carolina?

Just being around my teammates, honestly. Building a bond with those guys.

@WhereAmI: Why should I go to USC?

Honestly, there's not much to do here, but that's what makes it a great opportunity to get so much done because you don't have to worry about a lot of distractions...don't have to be distracted by anything else other than football. And the coaching staff is second to none...they support you on the field, off the field, any kind of personal issues, always someone there to talk to you. Just so you can be the best person/athlete that you can be. And they take school very seriously...we graduate our students here. Overall, being in the SEC, you're gonna become a great football player and a great student.

@tglenn89: Favorite Muschamp story?

Me and him got into an argument on the practice field, and he came and jacked me up, wasn't even expecting it. Not gonna get into details about it, but it was funny at the end of the day. You don't see small coaches getting up in big players' faces.

@Steve_Perrault: What was the hardest place to play at in the SEC?

I'd say my sophomore year against Texas A&M. That stadium is crazy.

What is your favorite game or play of your career?

My favorite play is probably my sophomore year against Vanderbilt. I ran down the field maybe 60 yards, ran the guy out of bounds.

@vic4life: Who is your favorite DT of all time?

That's a hard question. I don't really have a favorite DT but my favorite end of all time is Bruce Smith.

@RyanJamison66: In your opinion, who's the greatest player of all time?

That's a hard question. In my opinion, Bruce Smith. 200 sacks is unheard of. That's just my opinion.

@DumbDingus: Who was your idol growing up?

That's a tough one. If I had an idol, it would probably be...honestly, I don't really know. I watched a lot of Jason Pierre-Paul and Justin Tuck, always liked how they played when I was a kid.

@MRFunFact: What's your favorite thing about the game of football?

Beat people up, man. That's what I like to do. Push guys around, at all times.

@DumbDingus: Popeyes or Chick-fil-A?

Popeyes. They got some good red beans and rice.

@thebot1003: Does pineapple go on pizza?

Heck no. If you see this and you eat pineapple on your pizza, don't hang around me.

@avenkat28: What is your favorite video game?

It was Fight Night, but now it's 2K.

@mikeyoung345: Who is your favorite NBA player?

Carmelo Anthony.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

I don't have a go-to of either, I have a go-to- artist. A lot of G Herbo. A lot of Dave East.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

I don't know, man. I would probably say...probably maybe more than ten times around the earth.