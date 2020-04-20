Carmelo Anthony on Michael Jordan Friendship: 'He Doesn't Miss Anything'

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

With all the buzz in the sporting world surrounding Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls after ESPN aired the first two parts of its The Last Dance documentary series Sunday night, Carmelo Anthony joined SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele on the Jumpman Instagram account to speak about his friendship with Jordan.

"He doesn't miss anything," he said. "Nothing is happening until MJ texts you... and you know when the text is coming."

