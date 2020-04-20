Carmelo Anthony on Michael Jordan Friendship: 'He Doesn't Miss Anything'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

DALLAS - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) NBA players Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Michael Jordan attend the Exclusive FABULOUS 23 Dinner hosted by Jordan Brand during All-Star Weekend on February 12, 2010 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jordan Brand)
Charley Gallay/Getty Images

With all the buzz in the sporting world surrounding Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls after ESPN aired the first two parts of its The Last Dance documentary series Sunday night, Carmelo Anthony joined SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele on the Jumpman Instagram account to speak about his friendship with Jordan. 

"He doesn't miss anything," he said. "Nothing is happening until MJ texts you... and you know when the text is coming."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

