Future Legends: Predicting Who Will Be the Faces of WWE in 2025

Future Legends: Predicting Who Will Be the Faces of WWE in 2025April 21, 2020
Projecting the next face of WWE is never an easy thing.
This is especially the case as of late. Who saw Becky Lynch's meteoric rise on the back of a groundswell of fan support coming? Who honesty predicted WWE would end up finally pulling the trigger on Drew McIntyre, as opposed to popular breakout picks like Ricochet?
Five years from now, who reigns supreme? Taking age into account, a few noteworthy Superstars from different brands stick out as talents capable of carrying shows on their own. They're either showing signs of it already or doing it already.
And the best is yet to come.
These are the Superstars who will serve as the faces of WWE by the time 2025 arrives.
Bianca Belair
When it comes to the next big thing in the women's division, it's all about Bianca Belair.
Belair has it all. She can hit the mic and get cocky if necessary or play a more bubbly Bayley-esque role. She's faster and stronger than most she steps in the ring with and even has some serious innovation when her hair whips get involved.
And that's just on the NXT circuit. Belair, booked properly, can be treated like a massive ordeal and climb the ladder quickly. She doesn't have many equals in the ring right now or when it comes to simply standing out in all facets. Keep in mind she's only 31 years old.
Ready for a champion role already, it wouldn't be a surprise by 2025 to find out she's been a top champion multiple times, if not in a position to headline a WrestleMania against longstanding rivals.
Velveteen Dream
Speaking of standing out, everyone's favorite breakout pick does just that.
And while the popular breakout picks often don't pan out, Velveteen Dream is just that good.
Dream is one of those rare cases where a Superstar just appeals to everyone. He's wacky and colorful to the point kids can get behind him. But he's deep and entertaining enough—never mind the incredible in-ring work itself—to make sure adults cheer or boo him based on his current act.
Which is where a chat about versatility comes into play too. As a top guy, Dream can play the underdog who conquers. He can shift into a villain role on a dime and make it work. He can be creepy, hilarious and anything else pretty much at will.
Did anyone mention he's only 24 years old? By 2025, Dream will arguably just be hitting his prime and the scary part is, we just don't have any idea what his true ceiling is yet.
Montez Ford
Montez Ford might be spending his time in a tag team with Angelo Dawkins as part of the Street Profits right now.
But it's just a matter of time.
Ford has a type of wrestling personality very few have. He's engaging and must-see material in a way The Rock was when he was on the rise. Remember him working through the crowd last year and dancing with a baby?
That's uncanny.
It helps Ford is great in the ring too. He's the type to fall behind and rally, carrying a rabid crowd along for the ride. Which is probably a good way to sum up the projection for his career. Ford is just 29 years old and it's hard to imagine he's stuck to tag-team status for long because it would be malpractice for WWE to restrict talents like his given the potential.
Aleister Black
Aleister Black might be the exception to the age rule.
Really, Black might the exception to everything.
Black, 34, is one of few Superstars to come along who really stand a chance in the supernatural realm with the Undertaker. His whole character, from coming out of the crypt to seeking out fights just screams main-event material in a Bray Wyatt sense.
It helps Black is one of the better talkers on the mic. It also helps the character sets him up for potential feuds with some of the company's biggest names—dare we even say Undertaker himself.
Age is but a number with Black because of his in-ring approach too as one of the deadliest strikers out there, including his finisher, Black Mass. Given that WWE could bill him as someone capable of catching even Brock Lesnar with it off guard, it's safe to say he's going places.
One can already see the upswing too, as Black has largely been incredibly protected since debuting on the main roster. It's just a matter of time.
Drew McIntyre
What? Think Drew McIntyre is going anywhere over the next five years?
Please. WWE just anointed McIntyre in a way unlike pretty much any other top star. He utterly made a fool of Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble, took him out at least once on the path to WrestleMania and then beat him for a title in the main event.
McIntyre, 34, is here to stay—and he should be.
It's poetic given the circumstances. McIntrye lost his original job with WWE, reinvented himself and came back. It was pretty clear from the jump it would only be a matter of time before he challenged for a top title.
All WWE has to do now is properly ride the wave. Meaning, let McIntyre be himself. He's a natural top guy, goofy when needed, ferocious when needed and capable of flipping the switch to bad guy when things get stale.
By 2025, it will be fun to look back on McIntrye's long list of accomplishments and wonder what's next.