Future Legends: Predicting Who Will Be the Faces of WWE in 2025

0 of 5

WWE

Projecting the next face of WWE is never an easy thing.

This is especially the case as of late. Who saw Becky Lynch's meteoric rise on the back of a groundswell of fan support coming? Who honesty predicted WWE would end up finally pulling the trigger on Drew McIntyre, as opposed to popular breakout picks like Ricochet?

Five years from now, who reigns supreme? Taking age into account, a few noteworthy Superstars from different brands stick out as talents capable of carrying shows on their own. They're either showing signs of it already or doing it already.

And the best is yet to come.

These are the Superstars who will serve as the faces of WWE by the time 2025 arrives.