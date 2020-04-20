Titans GM Says Jadeveon Clowney Pursuit Could Be Impacted by Draft Picks

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans could still pursue free agent Jadeveon Clowney, although this could depend heavily on the 2020 NFL draft.

"We haven't closed the door on anything but I'd also say we haven't inched closer to any finality either," General Manager Jon Robinson said of the edge rusher, per Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean. "Who we pick could potentially impact that."

The Titans hold the No. 29 overall pick in the first round Thursday, one of seven picks in the draft.

With just three edge rushers ranked in the top 50 by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, it could be tough for the Titans to land an impact rookie at the position.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has showed interest in Clowney since at least the start of April, per ESPN's Dianna Russini. Though he was hoping for more than $20 million per year in his next contract, he reportedly dropped his demands to $17-18 million per year.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN added the three-time Pro Bowler could also take a one- or two-year deal.

Clowney is coming off a disappointing 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks, finishing with just three sacks while missing three games due to injury.

The Titans haven't pulled the trigger on a deal but have kept the possibility alive.

"Like I said a couple of weeks ago, we've had some discussions there and we've had some dialogue back and forth," Robinson said last Friday, per Jim Wyatt of the team's official site. "You never close the door on anything."