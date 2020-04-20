Yannick Ngakoue Trade Rumors: Jaguars Have Held Talks, Received No Offers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field on December 01, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly having difficulty finding a trade partner for disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Jaguars have had talks with teams but have not received a formal offer. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network also added teams "realized quickly the price was high and they weren't just giving him away."

The Jaguars used their franchise tag on Ngakoue, who subsequently requested a trade, in March.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

