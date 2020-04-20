Yannick Ngakoue Trade Rumors: Jaguars Have Held Talks, Received No Offers

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly having difficulty finding a trade partner for disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Jaguars have had talks with teams but have not received a formal offer. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network also added teams "realized quickly the price was high and they weren't just giving him away."

The Jaguars used their franchise tag on Ngakoue, who subsequently requested a trade, in March.

