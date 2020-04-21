B/R Staff Roundtable: 7 Star Trades to Fix NBA's Worst Teams

1 of 7

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Playoff expectations swirled through the Windy City in training camp, but these Bulls couldn't run past the starting gate. They opened with 14 losses in 20 games and never got back on track.

But a new day has dawned with the arrival of executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas. He inherits a talented roster, but it needs someone who can fit the puzzle pieces together.

Chris Paul could be that connective tissue. He just helped the Oklahoma City Thunder dramatically outperform preseason expectations, but given his onerous contract ($41.4 million next season, $44.2 million player option for 2021-22), he shouldn't be too difficult to pry away. Build an offer around Otto Porter Jr. and his $28.5 million player option, and the Thunder could pounce on the savings.

Given how long Chicago has searched for a floor general, Paul would be a godsend.

His 3.13 real plus-minus ranked ninth overall and third among point guards, per ESPN. He could immediately assume top leadership duties, perk up the perimeter defense and ace the primary playmaker role. He has averaged 9.5 assists per game (against only 2.4 turnovers) for his career; no Bull has averaged more than 5.4 this season.

Coby White, last summer's seventh overall pick, has the size and skill to play the 2, where he has spent 71 percent of his minutes this season. Zach LaVine played more 3 than 2. Paul wouldn't be stepping on anyone's toes at the 1, and he's a good enough shooter to play off the ball when the young Bulls initiate offense.

Land Paul and ace the upcoming lottery pick, and Chicago could make those postseason dreams a reality.

—Zach Buckley