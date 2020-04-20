49ers GM John Lynch Posts Photo of 'At-Home War Room' for 2020 NFL Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The virtual format of the 2020 NFL draft has forced executives to make a lot of changes, but San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch appears prepared for Thursday's first round.

Though it's not quite the team facility, his "at-home war room" features at least seven screens and three phones.

This is important because Lynch could be busy with two first-round picks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the team is considering trades for both selections—No. 13 and No. 31 overall—to add more picks to help fill out the roster.

After nailing his first-round pick last year with Nick Bosa becoming the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year, Lynch is hoping to strike gold again in 2020.