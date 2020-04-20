Knicks' RJ Barrett Donates Shoes to Workers, Money to Food Bank amid COVID-19

John Bazemore/Associated Press

New York Knicks rookie guard RJ Barrett has made $250,000 worth of donations in an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kirsten Fleming of the New York Post, which included donating "face masks, disposable face shields, KN95 masks, gowns and microporous disposable coveralls" to New York City hospitals.

Barrett said he was compelled to chip in after seeing the sacrifices health care providers were making during the outbreak:

"I have been following social media and watching the news, seeing how things have been getting drastically worse. What really struck me is all of the workers in the hospital. These people are risking their lives and they go home and stay in the same house as their family and kids. I wanted to see what I could do to help. My mom grew up in Brooklyn. My family is there, and it hit me a little extra harder. We need to protect those workers as much as they are protecting us."

