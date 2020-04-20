The Rock on Potential WWE Match vs. Roman Reigns: 'I Think Anything Is Possible'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

Actor and former WWE Superstar Dwayne
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

In August, The Rock said he was "quietly retired" from professional wrestling.

You know what they say about pro wrestlers and the word "retirement."

The Rock opened the door slightly for a return to the ring in an Instagram Live Q&A with fans, saying he'd be open to going one-on-one with Roman Reigns.

"I think anything is possible," The Rock said, via Wrestling Inc. "Sure, of course, I'm always open. That's the cool thing about professional wrestling: There is an adaptability to wrestling. You never say never in the world of pro wrestling.

"You never say never to Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in the business for a very long time. Very, very close friend and confidant. You never say 'no.' For something like that to happen, I think the venue would have to be right. The business model would have [to] be right. But I'm very close with Roman—he's family to me, so we will see."

