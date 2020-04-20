Report: Jaguars Tipped to Trade Up to Draft a CB; Dealt Jalen Ramsey in 2019

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a need at the cornerback position after trading superstar Jalen Ramsey in 2019. The first round of the NFL draft on Thursday might offer them the chance to fill that void, even if it means trading up.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, "Not sure if the Jags will do it, but I hear they've been talking about trading up—and I assume it's for one of the two corners at the top of the CB market."

Granted, the Jaguars could turn to other needs with the No. 9 pick. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah projected them to take Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton in his latest mock draft, writing that "the Jaguars have a multitude of needs on defense, but this pick helps them upgrade two spots. Becton takes over at LT and Cam Robinson slides inside to guard.

B/R's Matt Miller, meanwhile, had the team taking South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw in his last mock draft, noting that "one major area of need is on the defensive line."

It's also worth remembering, of course, that the Jaguars also have the No. 20 pick in the first round, meaning they'll have a chance to address two needs on draft night with talented prospects. Wide receiver could be an option as well, with both King and Jeremiah projecting them to take LSU's Justin Jefferson at that slot.

Miller, meanwhile, pegged them to take USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson at No. 20.

And the Jaguars could also add another early pick if they end up trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and running back Leonard Fournette, two of the top five players King listed as "likely to get traded during the draft."



So Jacksonville could have a very busy Thursday night, and they should come away from the event with some talented players. Expect at least one of them to be at cornerback.