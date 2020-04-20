Larsa Pippen Tweets Scottie's Career Earnings; More Than Michael Jordan Received

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Scottie Pippen was the focus of The Last Dance's second hour Sunday night—particularly his below-market, seven-year, $18 million contract with the Chicago Bulls that created tension between the parties toward the end of his run with the franchise.

All that said, Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, is coming to his defense.

Larsa Pippen tweeted out Scottie's overall salary from his NBA playing career, which topped $100 million by the time he retired:

Pippen's $109.19 million career earnings were greater than Michael Jordan's $93.29 million, which even includes His Airness' salary during his 18-month baseball hiatus. Jordan made most of his NBA salary in his final two years with the Bulls, earning over $30 million each season.

