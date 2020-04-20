Larsa Pippen Tweets Scottie's Career Earnings; More Than Michael Jordan Received

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

Chicago Bulls' greats Michael Jordan, left, and Scottie Pippen sit court side during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2011, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Scottie Pippen was the focus of The Last Dance's second hour Sunday night—particularly his below-market, seven-year, $18 million contract with the Chicago Bulls that created tension between the parties toward the end of his run with the franchise.

All that said, Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa, is coming to his defense.

Larsa Pippen tweeted out Scottie's overall salary from his NBA playing career, which topped $100 million by the time he retired:

Pippen's $109.19 million career earnings were greater than Michael Jordan's $93.29 million, which even includes His Airness' salary during his 18-month baseball hiatus. Jordan made most of his NBA salary in his final two years with the Bulls, earning over $30 million each season.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Scottie Pippen's feud with Jerry Krause, Bulls: A timeline of events that led to the star's exit from Chicago

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Scottie Pippen's feud with Jerry Krause, Bulls: A timeline of events that led to the star's exit from Chicago

    Sam Quinn
    via CBSSports.com

    Air Jordans released with 'The Last Dance' sold out before opening credits

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Air Jordans released with 'The Last Dance' sold out before opening credits

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    @AndrewDBailey picks out the best nuggets from 'The Last Dance' premiere ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Michael Jordan's Signed, Game-Worn Dream Team Jersey Auctioned for $180K

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Michael Jordan's Signed, Game-Worn Dream Team Jersey Auctioned for $180K

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report