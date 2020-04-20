Michael Jordan's Signed, Game-Worn Dream Team Jersey Sells for $180K at Auction

John Gaps/Associated Press

A central theme of the second episode of ESPN's documentary The Last Dance, which debuted Sunday and chronicles the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s, was how underpaid Scottie Pippen was as one of the best players in the league.

Good thing he wasn't bidding on his teammate's autographed jersey.

An autographed Michael Jordan jersey that His Airness wore during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics while playing for the famous Dream Team sold for $180,000 on Sunday through Robert Edward Auctions.

The starting bid was $25,000 for the white jersey that features his writing in a Sharpie saying "Best Wishes/Michael Jordan."

Scott Gleeson of USA Today noted the jersey last appeared in a public auction in 2013 and sold for $53,325.

At least whoever bought it Sunday for six figures will have something to wear during the next episode of The Last Dance.