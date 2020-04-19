Thunder's Terrance Ferguson Won't Be Charged After Being Accused of 2018 Rape

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson will not face charges after a woman said he raped her in September 2018.

Nolan Clay and Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reported the news, noting Oklahoma City police completed an investigation and did not provide a police report because he was not arrested or charged.

"Evidence to support the reporting person's allegations that the sexual conduct was not consensual was absent," District Attorney David Prater said Saturday.

The woman said he raped her at a house party in September 2018 and reported it to police in February of this year.

"He continues to deny any wrongdoing and is looking forward to having this experience behind him," Ferguson's attorney, Billy Bock, said.

The Thunder said they "were made aware of the situation" and "followed the protocols that are in place, and allowed the legal process to take its course."

OKC selected Ferguson with the No. 21 overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft, and he has been with the team his entire career.