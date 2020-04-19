Dwyane Wade During 'The Last Dance': Michael Jordan 'Was Chosen to Be the GOAT'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 20, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 22: Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade addresses the crowd during his jersey retirement ceremony at American Airlines Arena on February 22, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade had a front-row seat to the debate over whether Michael Jordan or LeBron James is the greatest of all time by playing alongside James from 2010 to 2014 and winning two championships together with the Miami Heat.

Wade cast his vote for Jordan in a roundabout way during the debut of ESPN's 10-part documentary titled The Last Dance on Sunday night:

Wade was not the only one to refer to Jordan as the GOAT during the premiere:

As for James, he was just as eager as everybody else to go down memory lane with MJ:

The series takes an intimate look at Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, particularly during their 1998 NBA Finals run—the sixth and final title of their dynasty.

Video Play Button

ESPN will air two episodes every Sunday night through May 17.

Related

    Who Ya Got: 73-Win Warriors or 72-Win Bulls?

    We looked at everything from star power to bench support...and ultimately picked one winner 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Ya Got: 73-Win Warriors or 72-Win Bulls?

    Will Gottlieb and Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking MJ's Top 50 Games: Part 2 🏆

    These final 10 games are the masterpieces of Michael Jordan's career 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking MJ's Top 50 Games: Part 2 🏆

    Stephen Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    How 'The Last Dance' Happened

    🔒 Michael Jordan had control of footage 👀 Finally said yes during '16 Cavs parade ➡️ Tap for ESPN's full details

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How 'The Last Dance' Happened

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Execs Discuss Creation of HORSE Competition, NBA 2K Players Tournament

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Execs Discuss Creation of HORSE Competition, NBA 2K Players Tournament

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report