Dwyane Wade During 'The Last Dance': Michael Jordan 'Was Chosen to Be the GOAT'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade had a front-row seat to the debate over whether Michael Jordan or LeBron James is the greatest of all time by playing alongside James from 2010 to 2014 and winning two championships together with the Miami Heat.

Wade cast his vote for Jordan in a roundabout way during the debut of ESPN's 10-part documentary titled The Last Dance on Sunday night:

Wade was not the only one to refer to Jordan as the GOAT during the premiere:

As for James, he was just as eager as everybody else to go down memory lane with MJ:

The series takes an intimate look at Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, particularly during their 1998 NBA Finals run—the sixth and final title of their dynasty.

ESPN will air two episodes every Sunday night through May 17.