Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, More React to Michael Jordan 'The Last Dance'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 20, 2020

Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of NBA basketball game between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus))
Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

What year is it?  

The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary series centered around Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 title run, became the main topic of conversation on sports Twitter within minutes of its ESPN debut on Sunday night.

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris were among the current NBA ballers to chime in:

NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter and Houston Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt also had something to say:

As did WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike:

ESPN will air two episodes of the documentary every Sunday night through May 17:

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, over 100 interviews were conducted in the making of The Last Dance.

