Patriots Rumors: Joe Thuney, NE 'Haven't Been Close' to Contract Extension

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The New England Patriots used their franchise tag on offensive lineman Joe Thuney on March 16.

"Joe has been a model teammate and an essential element to our success since joining our team in 2016. Utilizing the franchise designation allows both sides more time to try to reach the goal of a long-term agreement," the team announced in a statement accompanying the move.

However, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss on Sunday, that long-term goal is proving perhaps more difficult than initially expected:

"Thuney's future with the franchise bears watching during the draft. If a guard-needy team is willing to deal a second- or high third-rounder to help fill in the Patriots' draft board, that would have to be something [head coach Bill] Belichick seriously considers with the knowledge that the sides haven't been close to an extension. Thuney holds notable leverage because of the high franchise-tag figure."

The 27-year-old guard was assigned a $14.8 million base salary with an identical cap hit for 2020, per Spotrac.

Over The Cap lists New England with the third-lowest available cap space at just under $1.3 million.

Thuney went to New England in the third round (No. 78) of the 2016 NFL draft. The NC State product has started all 64 regular-season games for the Patriots over the last four seasons.

Thuney's calculated market value is set at $13.9 million per year on Spotrac, ranking alongside Dallas Cowboys four-time All-Pro offensive guard Zack Martin and Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro offensive guard Andrew Norwell.

Spotrac also disclosed that Thuney has only allowed 0.91 hurries per game with an even more impressive 0.09 sacks allowed per game over the last two seasons.

He was Pro Football Focus' fifth-best offensive guard last season.