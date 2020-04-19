4-Star Center Prospect Nnanna Njoku Commits to Villanova over Miami, More

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Sunday evening, 4-star center Nnanna Njoku announced his verbal commitment to the Villanova Wildcats through a 36-second hype video:

"I picked Villanova because not only is it close to home, but the culture that they have there is unmatched, Njoku said, per 247Sports' Evan Daniels. "It's something that you don't see at all. I went to Villanova for the first time when they won the national championship and they had their Nova Mania the next season. At that point, I said to myself, 'This is crazy.'"

Villanova won national championships in 2016 and 2018.

Njoku attends the Sanford School in Hockessin, Delaware. The 6'9", 245-pounder is ranked by 247Sports as the best Delaware-based prospect, as well as 15th-best center and 86th-best overall prospect in the 2021 class.

Njoku chose Villanova over Miami, Marquette, NC State, Pittsburgh and more.

"I feel like just growing up in Pennsylvania, Villanova was always a great school," Njoku added to Daniels. "I was always watching them on TV. It was always a place that I loved. Growing up, they are someone I just always paid attention to and watched a lot. When I grew up, I started to understand the concepts of college basketball, and I felt like I would fit in there perfectly."

Njoku also praised head coach Jay Wright's "entire demeanor" and specifically addressed the 58-year-old's ethos of "building men before he builds basketball players."

Wright has been in charge at Villanova since 2001. The program has had 10 players selected in the NBA draft since then, per RealGM, including Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry in 2006, New Orleans Pelicans swingman Josh Hart in 2017, Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges in 2018 and Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall last year.

The Wildcats were atop the Big East at 24-7 before the remainder of the 2019-20 college basketball season was canceled on March 12.

Daniels evaluated Njoku on Sunday:

"Njoku has a thick, strong build with a wide base. He gets good position and is physical in the paint. He's a willing floor runner, but just OK athletically, which is a concern. He does, however, have good hands, good shot mechanics and is a confident shooter with range out to the high school three-point line. On the block he's capable of getting to a right jump hook over his left shoulder. Njoku is also a very good area rebounder because of his motor and physical play."

Njoku is Villanova's first 2021 commit.