4-Star DE Prospect Elijah Jeudy Commits to Georgia over LSU, Oregon, More

The Georgia Bulldogs beat out some of the best college football programs in the country Sunday and landed a commitment from defensive end Elijah Jeudy.

Jeudy, who checks in at 6'3" and 246 pounds, is a 4-star prospect and the No. 167 overall player, No. 12 weak-side defensive end and No. 8 player from the state of Pennsylvania in the 2021 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He announced his decision to choose the Bulldogs over LSU, Oregon, Tennessee and more on his Twitter page:

Brian Dohn of 247Sports provided a scouting report, noting Jeudy is versatile enough to drop into coverage when needed but can provide a daunting pass rush with his explosiveness off the line, athleticism, "excellent body control" and "burst and ability to change direction."

The defensive end also noticed how successful fellow Philadelphia prospects have been with the Bulldogs.

"[D'Andre] Swift and [Mark] Webb have set the bar high for Philly, so if I did go there I'd have some high expectations that, I know with hard work, I could meet," Jeudy said, per Jake Reuse of Rivals.

Swift ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of the last two years, while Webb has established himself as one of Georgia's key defensive backs.

Jeudy is part of a talented 2021 recruiting class for the Bulldogs that is ranked No. 7 overall by 247Sports' composite team rankings.

That group will look to help the SEC program take the final step it has fallen just short of in recent years. While Georgia has won at least 11 games in each of the last three seasons, it lost in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game for the 2017 campaign and fell just short of the Playoff the next two years.