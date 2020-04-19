Dan Matha Posts Photos of Injuries from Car Crash Before Receiving WWE Release

Credit: WWE.com

Dan Matha, who was signed to WWE NXT, was involved in a car accident prior to getting released by WWE.

Matha said he was thrown through the windshield of his car and shared a picture of the damaged vehicle Sunday, along with two photos documenting the injuries he suffered:

In an effort to cut costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company let a number of wrestlers and backstage personnel go last week.

NXT spent weeks hyping up Matha's debut in 2016, but the vignettes proved to be a red herring. Ahead of his first scheduled match on the Oct. 5, 2016, edition of NXT, Samoa Joe attacked him in the ring.

His only other televised appearance came during the 50-man Battle Royal at Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018.