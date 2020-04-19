Dan Matha Posts Photos of Injuries from Car Crash Before Receiving WWE Release

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

Credit: WWE.com

Dan Matha, who was signed to WWE NXT, was involved in a car accident prior to getting released by WWE.

Matha said he was thrown through the windshield of his car and shared a picture of the damaged vehicle Sunday, along with two photos documenting the injuries he suffered:

In an effort to cut costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company let a number of wrestlers and backstage personnel go last week.

NXT spent weeks hyping up Matha's debut in 2016, but the vignettes proved to be a red herring. Ahead of his first scheduled match on the Oct. 5, 2016, edition of NXT, Samoa Joe attacked him in the ring.

His only other televised appearance came during the 50-man Battle Royal at Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018.

Video Play Button

Related

    Wrestling Quick Takes 🗣️

    😈 Rollins = Perfect 1st rival for McIntyre 🙌 Britt Baker finding footing in AEW 📝 Wyatt-Strowman at MITB is premature ➡️ Tap for more hot takes

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Wrestling Quick Takes 🗣️

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: WWE to Resume Taped Shows

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Report: WWE to Resume Taped Shows

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Power-Ranking the Best WCW Wrestlers Vince McMahon Made into Superstars

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Power-Ranking the Best WCW Wrestlers Vince McMahon Made into Superstars

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    NXT Wrestler Posts Injuries from Car Crash Before Release

    WWE logo
    WWE

    NXT Wrestler Posts Injuries from Car Crash Before Release

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report