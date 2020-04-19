ESPN's Michael Wilbon Once Delivered a Letter to Michael Jordan from a Nun

BETH A. KEISER/Associated Press

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan was surely inundated with letters from fans during his playing career. One came from an unlikely source.

On Saturday, ESPN's Michael Wilbon said on SportsCenter that he once met a nun on an airplane as he was flying to Chicago to cover the Bulls, and that the nun requested he give a letter to Michael Jordan. So Wilbon said he agreed—"What am I going to say to a nun?" he said. "I don't wanna say no."—and sheepishly gave the letter to Jordan, who took it.

Wilbon added that he never asked Jordan if he read the letter and didn't take a look at it himself, so he's unaware of what the nun wrote. But even the clergy were interested in reaching out to His Airness.