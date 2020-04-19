ESPN's Michael Wilbon Once Delivered a Letter to Michael Jordan from a Nun

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

FILE - In this June 9, 1996 file photo Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan stands during a break at the end of an NBA Basketball game against the Seattle SuperSonics in Seattle. A Bismarck, N.D., man who used to own McDonald's restaurants is about $10,000 richer after selling a 20-year-old container of McJordan barbecue sauce Monday, Oct. 15, 2012, to a buyer in Chicago. The sauce was used on McJordan Burgers, named for basketball icon in limited markets for a short time in the 1990s, when Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser, File)
BETH A. KEISER/Associated Press

NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan was surely inundated with letters from fans during his playing career. One came from an unlikely source. 

On Saturday, ESPN's Michael Wilbon said on SportsCenter that he once met a nun on an airplane as he was flying to Chicago to cover the Bulls, and that the nun requested he give a letter to Michael Jordan. So Wilbon said he agreed—"What am I going to say to a nun?" he said. "I don't wanna say no."—and sheepishly gave the letter to Jordan, who took it.

Wilbon added that he never asked Jordan if he read the letter and didn't take a look at it himself, so he's unaware of what the nun wrote. But even the clergy were interested in reaching out to His Airness. 

