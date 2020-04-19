Seahawks Trade Rumors: 'Buzz' Has SEA 'Ready to Move' in 2020 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have picked in the first round only three times in the last seven drafts.

General manager John Schneider is apparently looking to keep that trend going.

Ben Standig of The Athletic reported there is "buzz" about the Seahawks wanting to trade out of the first round again. With several needs on the roster, it's possible the Seahawks are looking to accumulate capital to fill out several positions in the middle of the draft.

If Schneider wants to move back in the draft, it could be for good reason. The Seahawks have either traded out of or outright failed in the first round in each of the last seven years. Tackle Germain Ifedi (2016) was a below-average player his entire Seahawks career before leaving for the Chicago Bears this offseason; Rashaad Penny (2018) has been solid in spot work but consistently outplayed by 2017 seventh-round pick Chris Carson; L.J. Collier (2019) made all of three tackles as a rookie last season.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks' hit rate has been far better in the late and middle rounds. DK Metcalf, Shaquill Griffin and Carson have all been taken in the second round or later in recent drafts.

That doesn't necessarily mean the Seahawks would blow their first-round pick in this draft, but Schneider may just want more attempts in what's considered a deep draft at a number of positions. The Seahawks have needs at wideout and offensive tackle, two of the deepest positions in this class.

Seattle already has three picks in the first two rounds but only seven overall. Trades for Jadeveon Clowney and Quandre Diggs cost third- and fifth-round picks, and the Seahawks also gave up a sixth in exchange for a 2019 seventh last year.

Schneider's best bet may be a team looking to trade back into the first round for a player who falls or a quarterback like Utah State's Jordan Love, who has a ton of buzz but no obvious landing spot. Don't be surprised if a team like Jacksonville (No. 42) would look to trade up if Love is still on the board.