Report: Jimmy Butler Sent Hoops to Heat Teammates Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) points during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is making sure his teammates can hoop during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

With the NBA on hiatus and social distancing guidelines in place around the United States, Butler sent portable baskets to all of his teammates and coaches, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald:

"The baskets from Lifetime, a company based in Utah that manufactures various products, were delivered to Heat players and coaches a few days ago. Even the players living in condominiums and two-way contract players living in a Miami hotel received them, with the option to have them then sent to their offseason homes."

Per that report, Butler is also donating portable baskets to youth centers and schools in the Miami area for kids to use once they are permitted to return to those areas.

It is unclear when—or if—the NBA season will resume amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Heat were 41-24 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference when the season was halted. 

