Mike Kanellis Discusses WWE Releasing Him from Contract During COVID-19 Pandemic

While Mike Kanellis had previously asked to be released from his WWE contract, the timing of his departure took the former 24/7 champion by surprise.

Kanellis and his wife, Maria, were among the performers jettisoned by WWE earlier this week after the company announced it planned to cut some costs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with WrestleTalk's Louis Dangoor, he offered his thoughts on the development:

"I didn't want it to happen during a pandemic. I think that's a hard thing to explain to people, not to go off topic, but there are a lot of people who are like 'well he did ask his release,' which I did, but my wife never did and I want to get that clear, my wife was happy to stay there. But it's like, you think in the back of your head, yes I did ask for my release, but no one wants to be released in the middle of a pandemic. You ask for your release when you think you can go and do other things. I asked for my release because I wasn't working and I wanted to work."

Citing his low usage on WWE programming, Kanellis shared a statement last October detailing why he was looking to leave:

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, Mike and Maria Kanellis had signed multiyear extensions that June.

Last summer, Mike and Maria featured somewhat regularly on Raw, and each star briefly enjoyed a run with the 24/7 title. Mike pinned Maria in what was portrayed as an OB/GYN office during the Aug. 5 edition of the show.

However, Kanellis' appearances have been limited to 205 Live and NXT house shows in 2020.

Under normal circumstances, the 34-year-old would now potentially follow former colleagues Matt Hardy and Luke Harper to All Elite Wrestling or return to the independent circuit.

However, independent promotions across the United States and abroad have halted indefinitely because of the pandemic. AEW, meanwhile, is mimicking WWE in broadcasting its weekly show, Dynamite, behind closed doors.

Kanellis may have to wait for the pandemic to slow down before he's afforded the opportunity to get back inside the squared circle.