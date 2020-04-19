Alexa Bliss Comments on Wrestling Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, WWE Safety Measures

It remains business as usual for the most part for WWE during the coronavirus pandemic, and Alexa Bliss echoed previous comments by Triple H about the company's value for fans.

Triple H told reporters this month WWE wanted fans to "just forget about their problems and enjoy this for a few hours" as the promotion continues with its weekly programming schedule. In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Bliss struck the same tone:

"If we can help people escape reality for a couple minutes, then it's worth it. It's a very unfortunate situation going on right now in the world, so I'm trying to stay positive. WWE is taking all the precautions to make sure everyone at our shows is safe. For me, it's also nice that I can spend time at home with my family and my animals. That's my positive way of looking at it."

WWE has moved all of its events to its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Shows, including WrestleMania 36, were initially taped in advance and aired at a later date. Live programming returned with this past Monday's edition of Raw, a step taken after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ruled WWE to be an essential business.

Video Play Button

TMZ Sports reported on some of the backstage protocols the company was using to limit the spread of COVID-19. 

Every employee has his or her temperature taken before entering the Performance Center, and people are encouraged to wear masks. Wrestlers are provided enough space in the locker room to follow social distancing guidelines as well.

Still, some have questioned whether WWE should still be operating, even on its currently limited scale.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported April 11 that an on-screen employee, who doesn't serve an in-ring role, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Roman Reigns, whose body is immunocompromised because of cancer, pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match with Goldberg partially because of personal health concerns. Reigns recently confirmed his wife is pregnant, too.

Bliss' comments are unlikely to win over those who remain critical of WWE's priorities during the pandemic.

