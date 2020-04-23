Every NBA Franchise's Worst Team Ever: What Really Went Wrong?

0 of 30

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

An NBA championship recipe requires the perfect harmony of ingredients.

We're here to discuss something different.

These ingredients don't fit the same recipe. Some of them fell on the floor. Others are past their expiration dates.

None of them are edible. All of them are the painful-to-digest factors that contribute to a franchise's worst year of existence.

A series of botched draft picks can do irreparable damage. Misfiring on major free-agency investments is just as brutal. Coaching blunders can be impossible to work around. A lack of experience—from the players, or even from the franchise itself—might send a squad spiraling down the standings. The rebuilding process often requires several backward steps before any progress is made.

For a variety of reasons we'll deep-dive into, the following performances loom as the worst year ever for all 30 NBA franchises. That doesn't necessarily mean the lowest winning percentage, but that number plays a part in determining that distinction, along with traditional and advanced analytics. If anything egregious happens off the court, that gets factored in, too.