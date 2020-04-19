Broncos' Melvin Gordon Says 'Revenge' Is 'Overrated' When Playing vs. Chargers

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Though Melvin Gordon said he's "looking forward" to playing the Los Angeles Chargers twice a year, revenge wasn't the only reason he signed with the AFC West rival Denver Broncos this offseason.

"It ain't the biggest reason," he said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I think it's overrated, too."

"I just thought I'd be a good fit," the running back added, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. "I played against them twice a year, so I kinda seen how they used [Phillip] Lindsay, they like to run the ball. I felt it was a great opportunity there. I felt it was a good organization."

Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million contract with Denver less than a year after holding out for a better deal with the Chargers. After returning to the field in Week 5, he saw limited touches while splitting time with Austin Ekeler.

Ekeler thrived with 1,550 yards from scrimmage while Gordon was held to 908 in 12 games, his fewest yards per game since his rookie season.

Though he was a two-time Pro Bowler in five years with the organization, the 27-year-old now has a chance to prove he deserved more respect from Los Angeles.