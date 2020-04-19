2005 No. 1 NBA Pick Andrew Bogut Looking to Make Retirement Decision in May

Uncredited/Associated Press

Andrew Bogut did not play in the NBA this season, returning instead to his native Australia for a second season with the Sydney Kings.

Now it appears he's leaning toward retirement rather than coming back again next season.

"I'm not doing much, I can tell you that," Bogut told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation Offsiders program when asked what he's been doing amid the coronavirus pandemic. "To be able to kiss your kids goodnight and put them down every night ... I've appreciated doing that."

He continued: "I haven't done any basketball since the season ended, and it feels good waking up, getting out of bed and not feeling like I'm walking on glass. It's [my career] all been thrown into a washing machine, essentially ... but there's a decision to be made, probably by mid-May."

Bogut had been planning to play for Australia in the 2020 Summer Olympics, but the Games have been postponed until 2021 because of the pandemic.

Australia's men's team has never medaled in the Olympics but has been improving in recent years, earning a fourth-place finish in last year's FIBA World Cup. Bogut said he "selfishly" wants to be part of the Olympic roster.

"We've been tantalizingly close, and the squad we're going to have is arguably going to be the best squad in the history of the Boomers, on paper at least," Bogut said. "To be part of that, selfishly, is something I really want to do, but the body is what it comes down to.

"I can get up for a basketball game any day of the week, but it's hard to get up for five, six days of training a week and lifting weights."

Bogut, 35, last played in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors, rejoining them for a short stint in 2019 after injuries decimated their big-man rotation. He appeared in 11 regular-season games and made 19 postseason appearances for a Golden State team that fell in six games to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

While it's unclear if he still has anything left to give in the NBA, he remained an effective player in Australia. He was named to the NBL's second team and led the Kings to a first-place finish.