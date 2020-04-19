Overwatch League 2020 Week 11: Shanghai Dragons' Top Plays, Prize Money

Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment

The Shanghai Dragons were the most improved team in the Overwatch League last season. Then they went ahead, retooled and just might be the league's most improved team again.

In 2018, the Dragons went 0-40 with a minus-120 map differential. In 2019, they went 13-15 with a minus-10 map differential. Following 2020's 11th week, the Dragons are 6-1 with a plus-14 differential.

Shanghai's 2019 strength was in its DPS duo, DDing and diem. Its weakness was its frequently rotated flex tank, which fluctuated between Envy, Geguri and Youngjin. For 2020, they added talent at every position.

This Saturday, the Dragons trotted out their new DPS duo, LIP and Fleta, alongside Stand1 at main tank, Void at flex tank, Izayaki at flex support and LeeJaeGon at main support. All six players are new to Shanghai this season, but at least thus far in 2020, they are not new to decisively winning games.

On Sunday, they replaced Fleta with DDing, Stand1 with Fearless and Izayaki with Luffy. Playing three incumbents provided a different lineup but the same result: another 3-0 victory.

With Reinhardt, Widowmaker, McCree and Brigitte all banned, here's how the OWL's 11th week played out—and why Shanghai's bag of tricks looks big enough to fit the league's $5 million prize pool.

Thursday

Atlanta Reign 3 - 0 Washington Justice

Los Angeles Gladiators 3 - 2 Los Angeles Valiant

Friday

Florida Mayhem 3 - 0 Paris Eternal

Boston Uprising 1 - 3 Toronto Defiant

Saturday

Dallas Fuel 2 - 3 San Francisco Shock

Chengdu Hunters 3 - 0 Guangzhou Charge

Shanghai Dragons 3 - 0 Hangzhou Spark

Sunday

Guangzhou Charge 3 - 1 Hangzhou Spark

Chengdu Hunters 0 - 3 Shanghai Dragons

Full schedule and standings available here.





Saturday: Hangzhou Can't Hang with Shanghai

The Spark are a great team. Although they came into this week at a modest 3-2, they did finish their inaugural season in 2019 at 18-10—good for fourth-best in the league. But as Seoul and now Shanghai's supporters know all too well, Fleta is meta, and neither greatness nor hero bans can defy his versatility or instincts.

With two of the game's only ranged hitscan heroes banned, Fleta was able to return to the sky-dwelling hero he was known for on the Dynasty in 2019: Pharah. Although he possesses tight hitscan mechanics, on Widow in particular, his projectile mastery proved the difference against Hangzhou.

Apart from just spending eons alive, raining destruction as Pharah, Fleta was equally potent as Mei—who's as crafty as she is unbearable. On Route 66, he used an ice wall to seal off the Spark's exit and proceeded to freeze half their team, cleaving the six and ensuring a won fight.

Sunday: The Hunters Become the Hunted

Chengdu is known for aggressive, diving play from their main tank and aerial domination by JinMu on Pharah with a Mercy pocket from Yveltal. Shanghai took that recipe and force-fed it to the Hunters in Week 11's final game.

With Fearless subbed in for Stand1 and DDing subbed in for Fleta, the Dragons were relentless in their assault on Chengdu from both the air and ground. This meta was supposed to favor Chengdu's proclivities, but instead it was Shanghai looking at ease.

Seeing Fearless and DDing get some redemptive time on stage was nice, but the real treat was Luffy's return after having his role usurped by Izayaki (a new acquisition after playing his rookie season for the Los Angeles Valiant last season).

The impressive Ana player returned in top form, landing 180-degree sleep darts with ease.

While the Dragons have only played a few teams this season, they boast a fantastic record, and their roster depth is enviable—especially given the threat weekly hero bans present to static lineups. They've yet to play one of the league's true top-tier teams, but for now at least they deserve to be counted among that upper echelon.