Pistons' Sekou Doumbouya Home with Family in France Amid COVID-19

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 19, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 11: Sekou Doumbouya #45 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 11, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya is with his family in France in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced an ongoing 38-day suspension of NBA play.

The Associated Press (h/t NBC Sports) reported the news on the 19-year-old Doumbouya, whom the Pistons took 15th overall in the 2019 NBA draft.

Doumbouya averaged 6.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game for the Pistons. He started 19 of his 38 games played.

Per the AP, the Pistons know that Doumbouya left for France to be closer to his family as the pandemic continues its spread.

Doumbouya was born in Conakry, Guinea, but grew up in France, where he played professionally from 2016 to 2019.

Travel from France (and many other countries) has been banned because of COVID-19. It may be difficult for Doumbouya to return if the NBA resumes, but that doesn't appear imminent.

Commissioner Adam Silver told reporters Friday that the league is "not in position" to make a call on the future of the 2019-20 campaign at this time.

