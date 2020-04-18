Cesar Ruiz Taken by Dolphins in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The first interior offensive lineman went off the Bleacher Report User NFL Mock Draft board Saturday as Miami Dolphins fans selected Michigan guard/center Cesar Ruiz with the 26th overall pick.

Ruiz joins Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (fifth selection) and Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones (No. 18) in a complete remake of the Dolphins offense.

Here's a look at how the first 26 picks went down in the B/R app:

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow (QB, LSU)

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young (DE, Ohio State)

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah (CB, Ohio State)

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons (LB, Clemson)

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa (QB, Alabama)

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Jedrick Wills (OT, Alabama)

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown (DT, Auburn)

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs (OT/OG, Iowa)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jerry Jeudy (WR, Alabama)

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas (OT, Georgia)

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton (OT, Louisville)

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb (WR, Oklahoma)

13. San Francisco 49ers: Henry Ruggs III (WR, Alabama)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Javon Kinlaw (DL, South Carolina)

15. Denver Broncos: CJ Henderson (CB, Florida)

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson (DE, LSU)

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney (S, Alabama)

18. Miami Dolphins: Josh Jones (OT, Houston)

19. Las Vegas Raiders: A.J. Terrell (CB, Clemson)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kristian Fulton (CB, LSU)

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson (WR, LSU)

22. Minnesota Vikings: Jeff Gladney (CB, TCU)

23. New England Patriots: Kenneth Murray (LB, Oklahoma)

24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen (LB, LSU)

25. Minnesota Vikings: Austin Jackson (OT, USC)

26. Miami Dolphins: Cesar Ruiz (G/C, Michigan)

Coincidentally, Matt Miller of Bleacher Report happened to place Ruiz 26th on his 2020 draft prospect big board. Ruiz is also first overall on Miller's interior offensive lineman list and ranked as the best pass-blocker, zone-blocker and Day 1 starter candidate in the guard and center group.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com provided an NFL comparison to Chicago Bears interior offensive lineman James Daniels and wrote the following:

"Athletic and tenacious with the combination of skills and technique to fit into a variety of blocking schemes on the next level. Ruiz wins early with initial quickness and fast hands into first contact. He works to convert early advantages into wins. He's consistent in securing down-blocks and has the athletic traits to become a second-level factor. He'll give some ground to power rushers and needs help against wide-bodies, but the tape checks out. Ruiz has early starting potential and should develop into a good pro with guard/center flexibility."

Ruiz was Michigan's full-time center over the past two seasons but also played some at right guard his freshman year (2017).

On the Dolphins, Ruiz may be best served going back to right guard to join a remade interior line that includes a pair of free-agent pickups in center Ted Karras and left guard Ereck Flowers.

Overall, Dolphins fans have done an excellent job with their three selections. The acquisition of a franchise signal-caller in Tagovailoa followed investments in protecting the team's long-term future with Jones and Ruiz up front.