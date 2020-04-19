Buying or Selling Becky Lynch Holding Raw Women's Title at WWE SummerSlam 2020

0 of 4

WWE

Does anyone in WWE stand a chance against Becky Lynch between now and WWE SummerSlam 2020?

It's worth asking, as Lynch has been one of the most dominant champions in WWE's recent history, never mind the longest-reigning Raw women's titleholder at 370-plus days and counting.

Coming out of WrestleMania and ahead of Money in the Bank, Lynch is seemingly untouchable. She's great in the ring, electric in all facets outside of it and arguably WWE's top star.

That said, the specter of change always looms, and WWE hasn't balked at shocking fans in the past. Let's break down the idea Lynch could remain champion all the way up until SummerSlam in August.