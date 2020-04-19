Buying or Selling Becky Lynch Holding Raw Women's Title at WWE SummerSlam 2020

Buying or Selling Becky Lynch Holding Raw Women's Title at WWE SummerSlam 2020April 19, 2020
Does anyone in WWE stand a chance against Becky Lynch between now and WWE SummerSlam 2020?
It's worth asking, as Lynch has been one of the most dominant champions in WWE's recent history, never mind the longest-reigning Raw women's titleholder at 370-plus days and counting.
Coming out of WrestleMania and ahead of Money in the Bank, Lynch is seemingly untouchable. She's great in the ring, electric in all facets outside of it and arguably WWE's top star.
That said, the specter of change always looms, and WWE hasn't balked at shocking fans in the past. Let's break down the idea Lynch could remain champion all the way up until SummerSlam in August.
Reasons to Buy
Lynch holding one of the company's top titles up until one of its biggest events of the year for a marquee match just makes too much sense.
WWE is going to want star power near the top of the card, and it doesn't get much bigger than Lynch at this point. And storyline-wise, her holding the title will give ample time for a worthwhile challenger to emerge and a nice feud to play out.
This seems especially necessary after Lynch breezed past Shayna Bazler at WrestleMania. If WWE wanted to pull off a passing-of-the-torch moment, that was the opportunity to do so. The lack of a title change there hints at a few things, including a desire to continue riding the Lynch wave and a general feeling the timing just isn't right.
At this point, a short-term title change could feel unnecessary and turn away fans before the biggest event of the summer. If there's a big payoff the company wants to angle for with Lynch, SummerSlam is the logical spot for that to happen.
Reasons to Sell
The chase is often better than the reign.
Just ask Seth Rollins. Maybe ask Kofi Kingston. In time, perhaps ask Drew McIntyre.
This isn't suggesting Lynch's run has been bad. Far from it—she's one of the best on the planet at blurring the lines and keeping things entertaining on social media and in the media. But an upset could get fans behind her in an even bigger fashion as she guns for revenge at SummerSlam.
There is a fun storyline in such an idea too. Lynch has already made it pretty clear she will take on the winner of the Money in the Bank at any time and in any place. It's something a savvy villain or an opportunistic challenger could exploit.
Otherwise, one could sell on a title change well before SummerSlam merely because it would just be WWE doing WWE things. It would make fans more uncomfortable and perhaps more engaged in a Lynch match going into SummerSlam, which is always a plus.
Unique Factors to Consider
Outside factors could have a huge impact on how Lynch's title reign plays out.
The audience-less nature of WWE because of the coronavirus pandemic might see the promotion hesitant to pull the trigger on a title change.
A Lynch title loss, after all, is going to be a momentous occasion. It isn't just another championship change. Used properly, the moment could send a Superstar right to the top of the card and would be one of those moments WWE loves to create.
That's probably not worth doing without a live crowd if WWE can avoid it. The company didn't have a choice but to pull the trigger on Drew McIntyre in such a fashion at 'Mania. But maybe hope remains that fans will be allowed to attend events by SummerSlam, which is scheduled for August 23. Until then, a title change could be off the table.
There's also the Ronda Rousey angle to consider. Recent back and forth hints at her possible return. As bad as that would look right now, WWE wouldn't pull off a massive move like Rousey's return only to spoil it before SummerSlam.
Verdict: Buy
Lynch isn't losing this title before SummerSlam.
When it comes to top titles, WWE has a relative newcomer (Drew McIntyre), a fall-back option (Bruan Strowman) and another longstanding champion (Bayley). Lynch is the top dog and could end up headlining the Biggest Part of the Summer.
That doesn't mean Lynch is winning at SummerSlam. But the taped nature of things right now requires a measured pace, not an unexpected title change before August's event.
If WWE is smart, it will use this downtime to properly build a "next big thing" in the women's division if the intent is to get the title off Lynch to mix things up.
And if WWE is lucky, this sort of timeline will align with a return to doing shows in front of live audiences.
Regardless of the delivery, Lynch figures to walk into SummerSlam as champion. Anything else could constitute a seriously unnecessary bump in the road on the way there.