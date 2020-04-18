Jamal Crawford Talks About Michael Jordan 'Fuming' After Losing a Pickup Game

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 18, 2020

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, former NBA star and current owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, smiles at reporters in Chicago. Jordan has made another major donation, pledging $5 million to the Smithsonian's new African-American history museum on the National Mall, officials at the National Museum of African American History and Culture announced Monday, Aug. 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Michael Jordan's competitive nature is legendary, so it's not a surprise that he didn't take to losing a pickup basketball game very well. 

Speaking to The Athletic's Roderick Boone, Jamal Crawford recalled a time when Jordan was "fuming" about a defeat he suffered one time:

"So to rewind it a little bit, when we started playing (pickup games) together, we never lost. And when I say we never lost, it's not like that day they won four games and we won three. We never lost a single game within that day. If we played eight games, we never lost that day. Not once, right? So I remember one day it became a thing like, "Hey, we are not losing together." And I remember one day I got there late because I had to work out with the Bulls first. You know, when you are a young player you've got to work out with your team and then go do whatever you've got to do afterwards.

"So I work out with the Bulls first, and I had got down there and he had lost. I remember he was so mad, he was sitting in the corner by himself. He was fuming. Fuming! Like, it hurt."

Crawford added that Jordan subsequently refused to play pickup until Crawford was available: "We never lost."

                 

Video Play Button

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    How 'The Last Dance' Happened

    🔒 Michael Jordan had control of footage 👀 Finally said yes during '16 Cavs parade ➡️ Tap for ESPN's full details

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How 'The Last Dance' Happened

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Sabrina Ionescu Shows Love to Kobe 🙏

    Ionescu posts heartfelt note to Bryant after going No. 1: 'We did it'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Sabrina Ionescu Shows Love to Kobe 🙏

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking MJ's Top 50 Games 🌟

    To celebrate 'The Last Dance' premiere, we picked the 50 greatest games of Jordan's career

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking MJ's Top 50 Games 🌟

    Stephen Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2007 Class 📝

    Greg Oden doesn't crack the top 20 in our re-draft ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting the 2007 Class 📝

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report