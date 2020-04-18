Jamal Crawford Talks About Michael Jordan 'Fuming' After Losing a Pickup Game

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Michael Jordan's competitive nature is legendary, so it's not a surprise that he didn't take to losing a pickup basketball game very well.

Speaking to The Athletic's Roderick Boone, Jamal Crawford recalled a time when Jordan was "fuming" about a defeat he suffered one time:

"So to rewind it a little bit, when we started playing (pickup games) together, we never lost. And when I say we never lost, it's not like that day they won four games and we won three. We never lost a single game within that day. If we played eight games, we never lost that day. Not once, right? So I remember one day it became a thing like, "Hey, we are not losing together." And I remember one day I got there late because I had to work out with the Bulls first. You know, when you are a young player you've got to work out with your team and then go do whatever you've got to do afterwards.

"So I work out with the Bulls first, and I had got down there and he had lost. I remember he was so mad, he was sitting in the corner by himself. He was fuming. Fuming! Like, it hurt."

Crawford added that Jordan subsequently refused to play pickup until Crawford was available: "We never lost."

