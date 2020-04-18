Jets Rumors: NY Targeting Logan Ryan, Trying to Free Up Cash for Ex-Titans CB

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The New York Jets have reportedly held "internal discussions" about trying to sign free-agent Logan Ryan.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Friday the Jets are "seriously exploring the idea of increasing their available cash pool" to try to land the former New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans corner.

Ryan recorded 113 tackles, 18 passes defended, 4.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles across 16 starts for the Titans in 2019. He added 25 tackles and an interception he returned for a touchdown during the team's three-game playoff run to the AFC Championship Game.

The 29-year-old Rutgers product is one of the best players still available on the free-agent market.

In March, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Ryan was willing to consider short-term contract offers but wasn't prepared to take a reduction of pay from the $10 million he made last year.

"If I could foresee the future, then I would just start betting on games like they did in Back to the Future," Ryan told reporters in January. "... I signed up for three years—that's what the Titans offered. I took it and moved my family down here. I gave them three years and played in every game that I possibly could. I played every snap with my heart and soul, and right now, I'm looking for a job."

The two-time Super Bowl champion would likely take over as the Jets' top corner if signed.

New York released Trumaine Johnson in March. While the team features depth at the position, led by Arthur Maulet, Brian Poole, Pierre Desir and Nate Hairston, it doesn't have a player who's consistently matched up against opponents' No. 1 targets.

The Jets have $17 million in cap space, per Spotrac. They must account for draft picks and free-agent signings, however, which is why more financial flexibility would be necessary to sign Ryan.

Cornerback is one of the most pressing needs for teams around the league, so it's a strong bet Ryan's market will heat up after the draft if he's still available.