NBA Mock Draft 2020: LaMelo Ball to the Knicks and More Top Player-Team Fits

NBA Mock Draft 2020: LaMelo Ball to the Knicks and More Top Player-Team FitsApril 19, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic is leading NBA front offices to push for the annual draft to be postponed until August 1 at the earliest, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Despite the potential that the event is delayed, news continues to come out. Numerous college underclassmen have declared for the draft, which is set for June 25. That includes most of the expected candidates, and with no games to prepare for, various organization members are spending most of their time watching tape of the various prospects.
As the lottery hasn't occurred, the draft order is not set in stone, so there are not many player-team rumors. However, here's a mock, along with three particular combinations that could be of interest to the players and teams involved.
2020 NBA Mock Draft
1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
2. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
3. Minnesota Timberwolves: Killian Hayes, PG, France
4. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
5. Detroit Pistons: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton
6. New York Knicks: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawara Hawks
7. Chicago Bulls: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC
8. Charlotte Hornets: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn
9. Washington Wizards: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
10. Phoenix Suns: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State
11. San Antonio Spurs: Deni Avdija, SF, Israel
12. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
14. Portland Trail Blazers: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand
15. Orlando Magic: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via BKN): Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
17. Boston Celtics (via MEM): Josh Green, SG, Arizona
18. Dallas Mavericks: Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
19. Milwaukee Bucks (via IND): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech
20. Brooklyn Nets (via PHI): Romeo Weems, SF, DePaul
21. Denver Nuggets (via HOU): Jaden McDaniels, PF, Washington
22. Philadelphia 76ers (via OKC): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
23. Miami Heat: Paul Reed, PF, DePaul
24. Utah Jazz: Tre Jones, PG, Duke
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DEN): Cassius Stanley, SG, Duke
26. Boston Celtics: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke
27. New York Knicks (via LAC): Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State
28. Toronto Raptors: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland
29. Los Angeles Lakers: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington
30. Boston Celtics (via MIL): Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State
LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra
The New York Knicks have been in search of a franchise point guard for the better part of two decades, and LaMelo Ball might be just what they have been searching for.
The 6'7" scion of the Ball family is far from a perfect prospect, but his imperfections will also likely endear him to the Madison Square Garden faithful. On one possession, Ball will show off his preternatural passing gifts with a no-look alley-oop pass; on the next, he will take a contested 35-footer with 15 seconds left on the shot clock.
From a coaching perspective, Ball can sometimes seem either arrogant or bored, but he more than balances out those frustrating decisions with beyond-his-years passing vision.
Ball's mostly earned confidence is intoxicating for players and fans alike. Right now, he's merely tantalizing. With some coaching, Ball could quickly become one of the league's most exciting players, and exciting players on the Knicks become world-famous.
Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
It's not as if the Orlando Magic need any more forwards, but at 25th in the league in three-point shooting, they do need some snipers. Enter Aaron Nesmith.
At 6'6" with a 6'10" wingspan, Nesmith fits perfectly with Orlando's long-wing motif and also immediately addresses the team's shooting concerns. The sophomore made a staggering 52.2 percent of his threes this season while leading the Commodores in scoring with 23 points a night (though he only played in 14 games, less than half of Vanderbilt's total matchups). In time, he would be an easy replacement for Evan Fournier, whose contract expires after next season.
Nesmith isn't the greatest athlete, so he would be an easier target in pick-and-roll situations. But on a team with Jonathan Isaac, Nikola Vucevic and Mo Bamba all protecting the rim on various possessions, getting past a perimeter defender is not supposed to be the hard part for opponents. His weaknesses wouldn't matter as much here thanks to the Magic's oddly effective team-building job.
Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
When the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Markelle Fultz in 2017, his combination of playmaking, secondary shot creation and versatile perimeter defense made him the perfect missing piece to Philly's puzzle. Three years have passed since that fateful pick, and the Sixers still need that type of player.
While not nearly as big as Fultz, Kira Lewis Jr. could get the job done from a bench role. The speedy sophomore is a headache to cover, both in the open floor and the half court, and he can both create space and find open shooters effortlessly.
With Philly's starting lineup fairly entrenched, Lewis is not a candidate for a starting job, but he's also better served becoming a Lou Williams type, as he would be exploited on defense relentlessly in close games. But Williams is a legend because of his ability to score in any way possible. Lewis should try to emulate that as he begins his pro career, with the Sixers or elsewhere.
