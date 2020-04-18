Legendary ASU Baseball Coach Bobby Winkles Dies at 90

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Legendary Arizona State baseball coach and College Baseball Hall of Famer Bobby Winkles died Friday at the age of 90, according to Jeff Metcalfe of the Arizona Republic.

Winkles became the first varsity baseball head coach at ASU in 1958 and remained in that role through 1971. Winkles went a remarkable 524-173 with the Sun Devils and led them to three national championships in 1965, 1967 and 1969.

He also went on to manage the California Angels and Oakland Athletics, and later became a player development coach and then television analyst for the Montreal Expos.

The cause of death was not immediately made available.

