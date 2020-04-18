Bryson DeChambeau Beats Tinaraes in $25K Fortnite COVID-19 Relief Tournament

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau won the first weekly #PlayApartTogether Tournament, which consisted of athletes and professional gamers battling in a Fortnite single-elimination competition, and won $25,000 for a charity of his choice dedicated to COVID-19 relief.

Facebook Gaming, in conjunction with Greenlit Content, held the tournament.

Tinaraes had four eliminations in her two final games, meaning DeChambeau needed five for the win:

DeChambeau's funniest highlight was arguably his unsurprising use of a golf club:

DeChambeau took down Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. in the semifinals. On the other side of the bracket, Tinaraes defeated Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee to advance to the final round.

As far as future tournaments go, Palmer Haasch of Insider.com offered the following insight for viewers and competitors alike:

"During each tournament stream, viewers will also be able to donate money to the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 fundraiser for the WHO via Facebook donation tools.

"The list of competitors includes: Andre Drummond, Dwight Howard, and JaVale McGee from the NBA; Justin Herbert, Christian McCaffrey, Joe Burrow, and Jarvis Landry of the NFL; the WWE's Ron 'The Truth' Killings; Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers of the MLB; PGA golfer Bryson DeChambeau; and influencer Jen Selter."

Master P even got in the mix this week:

But it was the five-time PGA Tour winner who took home the first title.