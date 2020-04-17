Vanessa Bryant Thanks WNBA for Making Gigi Honorary Draft Pick in Video Message

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Before Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu could become the official No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, the league paused to select three other would-be stars on Friday.

Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli were all posthumously named honorary WNBA draft picks following last January's fatal helicopter crash that killed nine people including Kobe Bryant. In announcing the picks, the league shared video messages from the families of the three players, including Vanessa Bryant:

"Thank you so much for honoring my Gigi and selecting her to be an honorary draft pick this year. It would've been a dream come true for her. She worked tirelessly every single day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time—just like her daddy. Thank you. Thank you for honoring my little girl.

"Kobe and Gigi loved the WNBA. I want to congratulate all of this year's draft picks. Congratulations, work hard, never settle, use that Mamba mentality."

It was an emotional start to an unusual draft as the WNBA made the entire process virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's an honor to have Alyssa, Gianna and Payton join the WNBA family," Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. "We thank their families for the privilege of drafting their girls and being a part of this special night."

Ionescu, a mentee of Kobe Bryant, became 2020's No. 1 pick only moments later, joining the New York Liberty.