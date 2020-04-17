Vanessa Bryant Thanks WNBA for Making Gigi Honorary Draft Pick in Video Message

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 17, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in Los Angeles. The widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant is
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Before Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu could become the official No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, the league paused to select three other would-be stars on Friday. 

Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli were all posthumously named honorary WNBA draft picks following last January's fatal helicopter crash that killed nine people including Kobe Bryant. In announcing the picks, the league shared video messages from the families of the three players, including Vanessa Bryant: 

"Thank you so much for honoring my Gigi and selecting her to be an honorary draft pick this year. It would've been a dream come true for her. She worked tirelessly every single day. She wanted to be one of the greatest athletes of all time—just like her daddy. Thank you. Thank you for honoring my little girl.

"Kobe and Gigi loved the WNBA. I want to congratulate all of this year's draft picks. Congratulations, work hard, never settle, use that Mamba mentality."

It was an emotional start to an unusual draft as the WNBA made the entire process virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Video Play Button

"It's an honor to have Alyssa, Gianna and Payton join the WNBA family," Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. "We thank their families for the privilege of drafting their girls and being a part of this special night."

Ionescu, a mentee of Kobe Bryant, became 2020's No. 1 pick only moments later, joining the New York Liberty. 

Related

    LIVE: WNBA Draft 🚨

    4th: TAMU's Chennedy Carter to Dream 5th: Princeton's Bella Alarie to Wings 6th: SCAR's Mikiah Herbert to Lynx

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    LIVE: WNBA Draft 🚨

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Sabrina Ionescu Goes No. 1 Overall

    New York Liberty take Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu with No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Sabrina Ionescu Goes No. 1 Overall

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Nike Signs Sabrina 🙌

    No. 1 WNBA draft pick chooses Nike over Under Armour and Puma

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Nike Signs Sabrina 🙌

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Get Your Natasha Cloud 'Guaranteed' T-Shirt 🔥🛒

    WNBA logo
    WNBA

    Get Your Natasha Cloud 'Guaranteed' T-Shirt 🔥🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP